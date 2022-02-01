No. 15 Providence 86, St. John’s 82

PROVIDENCE (19-2)

Horchler 5-8 0-0 14, Minaya 3-7 2-2 8, Watson 5-11 6-11 16, Durham 1-10 12-13 14, Reeves 1-6 2-2 5, Bynum 5-8 5-5 19, Croswell 4-4 0-0 8, Breed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 27-33 86.

ST. JOHN’S (11-9)

Soriano 0-3 0-0 0, Wheeler 7-11 0-1 16, Alexander 13-20 3-4 29, Mathis 4-9 0-1 9, Champagnie 4-11 0-0 8, Addae-Wusu 3-7 1-2 10, Nyiwe 2-2 0-1 4, Coburn 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Stanley 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 35-71 4-11 82.

Halftime_Providence 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Providence 9-21 (Bynum 4-5, Horchler 4-7, Reeves 1-5, Durham 0-2, Minaya 0-2), St. John’s 8-24 (Addae-Wusu 3-5, Wheeler 2-6, Mathis 1-1, Coburn 1-2, Smith 1-3, Alexander 0-3, Champagnie 0-4). Fouled Out_Soriano. Rebounds_Providence 28 (Horchler 7), St. John’s 31 (Mathis 6). Assists_Providence 13 (Durham, Bynum 4), St. John’s 22 (Alexander 12). Total Fouls_Providence 13, St. John’s 24. A_4,781 (5,602).

