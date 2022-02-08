No. 15 Villanova 75, St. John’s 69

VILLANOVA (18-6)
Dixon 7-9 1-1 16, Samuels 3-6 7-10 13, Slater 7-10 3-4 17, Gillespie 0-5 0-0 0, Moore 3-9 6-10 14, Daniels 5-12 1-1 13, Arcidiacono 0-0 2-2 2, Longino 0-2 0-0 0, Antoine 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 20-28 75.
ST. JOHN’S (13-10)
Soriano 1-4 0-0 2, Wheeler 11-17 3-3 31, Addae-Wusu 2-7 2-2 7, Mathis 1-14 0-0 2, Champagnie 4-15 2-2 12, Smith 4-11 2-2 10, Coburn 0-6 1-2 1, Nyiwe 0-0 0-0 0, Stanley 1-1 2-5 4. Totals 24-75 12-16 69.
Halftime_Villanova 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 5-21 (Daniels 2-6, Moore 2-6, Dixon 1-2, Antoine 0-1, Longino 0-1, Samuels 0-2, Gillespie 0-3), St. John’s 9-33 (Wheeler 6-10, Champagnie 2-7, Addae-Wusu 1-4, Coburn 0-3, Mathis 0-4, Smith 0-5). Rebounds_Villanova 43 (Gillespie 10), St. John’s 39 (Addae-Wusu 11). Assists_Villanova 9 (Dixon, Slater 3), St. John’s 13 (Addae-Wusu 5). Total Fouls_Villanova 16, St. John’s 18.
