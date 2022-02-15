No. 15 Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69

WISCONSIN (19-5)
Crowl 4-7 0-0 9, Wahl 2-7 0-0 4, Joh.Davis 10-15 10-14 30, Davison 4-11 10-10 21, Hepburn 4-8 0-1 8, Carlson 0-0 0-2 0, Vogt 0-0 2-2 2, Jor.Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 22-29 74.
INDIANA (16-9)
Jackson-Davis 10-13 10-14 30, Kopp 1-2 0-0 2, Thompson 5-8 2-2 13, Galloway 3-8 0-0 7, Johnson 3-16 0-0 7, Stewart 2-5 2-2 8, Bates 0-5 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-1 0-0 0, Durr 0-1 0-0 0, Lander 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 14-18 69.
Halftime_Wisconsin 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 4-16 (Davison 3-8, Crowl 1-2, Joh.Davis 0-1, Jor.Davis 0-2, Hepburn 0-3), Indiana 5-18 (Stewart 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Galloway 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Kopp 0-1, Bates 0-2). Rebounds_Wisconsin 34 (Joh.Davis 12), Indiana 29 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson 8). Assists_Wisconsin 8 (Hepburn 3), Indiana 14 (Jackson-Davis 6). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 16, Indiana 25.
