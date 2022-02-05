No. 16 BYU 62, Gonzaga 50

BYU (19-2)

Gustin 6-13 0-0 12, Albiero 3-10 0-0 6, Gonzales 4-12 3-4 11, Graham 1-5 1-2 3, Harding 8-12 4-4 22, Hamson 2-2 2-3 6, Smiler 0-0 0-2 0, Calvert 1-2 0-0 2, Falatea 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 10-15 62

GONZAGA (17-5)

Kempton 4-10 2-6 10, O’Connor 1-5 0-0 2, Virjoghe 0-2 0-0 0, Kayleigh Truong 3-11 2-2 9, Walker 3-7 0-0 9, Hollingsworth 0-2 2-2 2, Kaylynne Truong 1-10 0-0 3, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Ejim 4-12 1-2 9, Salenbien 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 18-61 7-12 50

BYU 10 10 19 23 — 62 Gonzaga 20 15 3 12 — 50

3-Point Goals_BYU 2-19 (Albiero 0-6, Gonzales 0-4, Graham 0-3, Harding 2-4, Calvert 0-1, Falatea 0-1), Gonzaga 7-19 (O’Connor 0-2, Kayle.Truong 1-3, Walker 3-5, Hollingsworth 0-2, Kayly.Truong 1-5, Williams 1-1, Salenbien 1-1). Assists_BYU 12 (Gonzales 7), Gonzaga 11 (Kayle.Truong 5). Fouled Out_Gonzaga Kayle.Truong. Rebounds_BYU 41 (Gustin 10), Gonzaga 38 (Kempton 7). Total Fouls_BYU 15, Gonzaga 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,503.

