No. 16 Ohio State hosts Iowa following Murray’s 21-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes after Keegan Murray scored 21 points in Iowa’s 90-86 overtime loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-0 at home. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.8% from downtown, led by Jimmy Sotos shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Hawkeyes are 4-6 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Murray averaging 8.3.

The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Ahrens averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. E.J. Liddell is averaging 19.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Ohio State.

Murray is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 6.8 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

