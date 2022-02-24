No. 16 Tennessee 86, Mississippi St. 64

MISSISSIPPI ST. (15-12)
Kohl 2-4 2-4 6, Anastasia Hayes 8-21 2-3 18, Jordan 3-10 0-0 8, Taylor 1-8 0-0 2, Thompson 6-12 0-0 16, Aislynn Hayes 3-10 0-0 8, Jones 3-7 0-0 6, Totals 26-72 4-7 64
TENNESSEE (22-6)
Burrell 4-15 2-2 11, Dye 5-8 3-4 13, Key 11-14 1-2 23, Darby 6-7 0-0 17, Walker 4-9 0-0 9, Puckett 2-7 0-2 4, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Rennie 1-1 0-0 2, Striplin 1-2 0-0 3, Wynn 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 35-65 8-12 86
|Mississippi St.
|7
|20
|16
|21
|—
|64
|Tennessee
|15
|15
|30
|26
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 8-31 (Kohl 0-1, An.Hayes 0-3, Jordan 2-5, Taylor 0-5, Thompson 4-7, Ai.Hayes 2-6, Jones 0-4), Tennessee 8-15 (Burrell 1-4, Darby 5-6, Walker 1-2, Puckett 0-2, Striplin 1-1). Assists_Mississippi St. 13 (An.Hayes 4, Taylor 4), Tennessee 27 (Walker 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 27 (An.Hayes 5, Kohl 5), Tennessee 50 (Key 15). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 11, Tennessee 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,009.
