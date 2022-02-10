Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 16 Texas 61, Texas Tech 56

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 12:08 am
< a min read
      

TEXAS (16-6)

Ebo 3-7 2-2 8, Gaston 2-5 0-0 4, Allen-Taylor 4-14 4-4 14, Harmon 2-10 4-5 8, Holle 2-5 0-0 4, Lattimore 4-5 0-0 8, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Matharu 1-3 0-0 3, Warren 5-13 2-2 12, Totals 23-62 12-13 61

TEXAS TECH (9-13)

Gerlich 4-8 2-3 11, Thomas 2-7 4-6 8, Tofaeono 1-3 0-0 2, Gray 10-22 0-0 20, Hightower 0-3 0-0 0, Embry 4-6 0-0 9, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 1-4 2-2 4, Veitenheimer 1-1 0-0 2, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 8-11 56

Texas 18 14 8 21 61
Texas Tech 22 9 7 18 56

3-Point Goals_Texas 3-13 (Allen-Taylor 2-5, Harmon 0-2, Holle 0-1, Matharu 1-3, Warren 0-2), Texas Tech 2-12 (Gerlich 1-3, Gray 0-1, Hightower 0-2, Embry 1-3, McKinney 0-1, Scott 0-2). Assists_Texas 9 (Harmon 5), Texas Tech 9 (Gerlich 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 35 (Lattimore 9), Texas Tech 35 (Thomas 10). Total Fouls_Texas 15, Texas Tech 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,821.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami