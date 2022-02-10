No. 16 Texas 61, Texas Tech 56

TEXAS (16-6)
Ebo 3-7 2-2 8, Gaston 2-5 0-0 4, Allen-Taylor 4-14 4-4 14, Harmon 2-10 4-5 8, Holle 2-5 0-0 4, Lattimore 4-5 0-0 8, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Matharu 1-3 0-0 3, Warren 5-13 2-2 12, Totals 23-62 12-13 61
TEXAS TECH (9-13)
Gerlich 4-8 2-3 11, Thomas 2-7 4-6 8, Tofaeono 1-3 0-0 2, Gray 10-22 0-0 20, Hightower 0-3 0-0 0, Embry 4-6 0-0 9, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 1-4 2-2 4, Veitenheimer 1-1 0-0 2, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 8-11 56
|Texas
|18
|14
|8
|21
|—
|61
|Texas Tech
|22
|9
|7
|18
|—
|56
3-Point Goals_Texas 3-13 (Allen-Taylor 2-5, Harmon 0-2, Holle 0-1, Matharu 1-3, Warren 0-2), Texas Tech 2-12 (Gerlich 1-3, Gray 0-1, Hightower 0-2, Embry 1-3, McKinney 0-1, Scott 0-2). Assists_Texas 9 (Harmon 5), Texas Tech 9 (Gerlich 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 35 (Lattimore 9), Texas Tech 35 (Thomas 10). Total Fouls_Texas 15, Texas Tech 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,821.
