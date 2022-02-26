No. 16 USC visits Oregon, seeks 25th win of season

USC Trojans (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (18-10, 11-6 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Trojans visit the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks have gone 12-4 in home games. Oregon is ninth in the Pac-12 with 12.0 assists per game led by Will Richardson averaging 3.5.

The Trojans are 13-4 in Pac-12 play. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Ducks won 79-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Richardson led the Ducks with 28 points, and Boogie Ellis led the Trojans with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Oregon.

Isaiah Mobley is averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.