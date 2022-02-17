No. 17 Florida 76, Arkansas 67

ARKANSAS (16-9)
Goforth 7-12 3-4 18, Langerman 1-3 0-0 2, Ramirez 3-8 4-4 10, Spencer 9-18 1-4 19, Wolfenbarger 6-11 3-6 15, Barnum 0-0 1-2 1, Eaton 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 1-3 0-0 2, Sage 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-55 12-20 67
FLORIDA (20-6)
de Oliveira 5-8 4-4 15, Dut 1-2 0-0 2, Broughton 5-13 4-4 15, Rickards 4-9 2-2 10, Smith 6-16 5-6 19, Toonders 1-3 0-0 2, Moore 0-0 1-2 1, Rimdal 3-8 0-0 7, Warren 2-2 0-0 5, Taliyah Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 16-18 76
|Arkansas
|13
|16
|17
|21
|—
|67
|Florida
|18
|25
|20
|13
|—
|76
3-Point Goals_Arkansas 1-13 (Goforth 1-4, Ramirez 0-2, Spencer 0-4, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Ellis 0-1), Florida 6-18 (de Oliveira 1-3, Broughton 1-4, Smith 2-5, Toonders 0-2, Rimdal 1-3, Warren 1-1). Assists_Arkansas 9 (Spencer 3), Florida 14 (Smith 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 33 (Ramirez 10), Florida 35 (de Oliveira 8). Total Fouls_Arkansas 15, Florida 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,369.
