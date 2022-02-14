No. 17 Florida 83, Auburn 77

FLORIDA (19-6)
Dut 1-3 0-0 2, Merritt 4-7 5-6 13, Broughton 7-18 2-2 18, Rickards 4-8 2-2 10, Smith 4-10 4-6 12, de Oliveira 2-3 5-5 9, Toonders 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 4-5 4-5 15, Rimdal 0-5 0-0 0, Warren 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-0 1-2 1, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 23-28 83
AUBURN (9-14)
Jordan 3-8 0-0 9, Coulibaly 6-14 3-5 15, Hughes 5-7 0-0 13, Scott-Grayson 8-20 4-6 21, Wells 3-7 6-6 12, Onwumelu 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Bostic 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 1-4 0-0 3, Graves 1-2 0-1 2, Totals 28-65 13-18 77
|Florida
|16
|23
|21
|23
|—
|83
|Auburn
|17
|19
|19
|22
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Florida 6-16 (Merritt 0-1, Broughton 2-6, de Oliveira 0-1, Toonders 1-2, Moore 3-3, Rimdal 0-3), Auburn 8-18 (Jordan 3-6, Coulibaly 0-2, Hughes 3-3, Scott-Grayson 1-5, Wells 0-1, Wiggins 1-1). Assists_Florida 9 (Broughton 3), Auburn 14 (Wells 6). Fouled Out_Auburn Scott-Grayson. Rebounds_Florida 38 (Broughton 6), Auburn 38 (Scott-Grayson 14). Total Fouls_Florida 22, Auburn 27. Technical Fouls_Florida Dut 1. A_1,996.
