Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 17 Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 55

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 9:08 pm
< a min read
      

PENN ST. (11-16)

Camden 1-6 2-2 4, Beverley 5-9 1-2 12, Jekot 1-5 0-0 3, Kapinus 4-10 2-4 10, Marisa 3-18 4-4 10, Brigham 1-2 1-2 3, Burke 1-6 0-0 3, Hagans 2-4 3-4 7, Sabel 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-62 13-18 55

OHIO ST. (21-5)

Mikulasikova 4-10 0-1 8, Harris 3-11 0-1 6, Mikesell 8-18 0-0 19, Miller 1-8 2-2 5, Sheldon 3-9 2-2 8, Beacham 7-10 4-5 18, Bristow 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 2-2 0-0 5, Costner 0-0 0-0 0, Hutcherson 1-4 0-0 2, Thierry 3-4 1-2 7, Totals 32-76 9-13 78

Penn St. 13 9 14 19 55
Ohio St. 18 16 17 27 78

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 4-22 (Camden 0-3, Beverley 1-3, Jekot 1-5, Marisa 0-4, Burke 1-5, Sabel 1-2), Ohio St. 5-25 (Mikulasikova 0-4, Harris 0-3, Mikesell 3-8, Miller 1-6, Sheldon 0-1, Poole 1-1, Hutcherson 0-2). Assists_Penn St. 9 (Kapinus 3), Ohio St. 22 (Miller 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 42 (Kapinus 12), Ohio St. 48 (Harris 9). Total Fouls_Penn St. 14, Ohio St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,618.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!