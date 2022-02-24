No. 17 Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 55

PENN ST. (11-16)
Camden 1-6 2-2 4, Beverley 5-9 1-2 12, Jekot 1-5 0-0 3, Kapinus 4-10 2-4 10, Marisa 3-18 4-4 10, Brigham 1-2 1-2 3, Burke 1-6 0-0 3, Hagans 2-4 3-4 7, Sabel 1-2 0-0 3, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-62 13-18 55
OHIO ST. (21-5)
Mikulasikova 4-10 0-1 8, Harris 3-11 0-1 6, Mikesell 8-18 0-0 19, Miller 1-8 2-2 5, Sheldon 3-9 2-2 8, Beacham 7-10 4-5 18, Bristow 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 2-2 0-0 5, Costner 0-0 0-0 0, Hutcherson 1-4 0-0 2, Thierry 3-4 1-2 7, Totals 32-76 9-13 78
|Penn St.
|13
|9
|14
|19
|—
|55
|Ohio St.
|18
|16
|17
|27
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Penn St. 4-22 (Camden 0-3, Beverley 1-3, Jekot 1-5, Marisa 0-4, Burke 1-5, Sabel 1-2), Ohio St. 5-25 (Mikulasikova 0-4, Harris 0-3, Mikesell 3-8, Miller 1-6, Sheldon 0-1, Poole 1-1, Hutcherson 0-2). Assists_Penn St. 9 (Kapinus 3), Ohio St. 22 (Miller 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 42 (Kapinus 12), Ohio St. 48 (Harris 9). Total Fouls_Penn St. 14, Ohio St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,618.
