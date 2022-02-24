No. 17 Ohio State women clinch top-4 seed in Big Ten tourney

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 19 points, Tanaya Beacham added 18 points and No. 17 Ohio State beat Penn State 78-55 on Thursday night to clinch a top-four seed in the Big Ten Conference tournament.

Ohio State held the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa at 22.8 points per game, to just 10 points on 3-of-18 shooting. Penn State was just 19 of 62 from the floor (30.6%) and turned it over 20 times, leading to 22 Ohio State points.

Jacy Sheldon added eight points for Ohio State (21-5, 13-4), which has won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the Nittany Lions — including the last seven at home.

Ohio State closed the first half on a 16-2 run as Penn State went the final 6 minutes, 40 seconds without a made field goal. The Lady Lions were 8-of-32 shooting (25%) in the first half, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range. Ohio State wasn’t much better, shooting 36.1% overall and 1 of 12 from distance.

Niya Beverley scored 12 points and Leilani Kapinus recorded her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds for Penn State (11-16, 5-12).

The start of the fourth quarter was delayed due to an electrical outage affecting the shot clocks.

Ohio State closes its regular season at Michigan State on Sunday. Penn State hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

