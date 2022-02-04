No. 17 UConn visits No. 12 Villanova following Whaley’s 20-point performance

UConn Huskies (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-6, 9-3 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 UConn visits the No. 12 Villanova Wildcats after Isaiah Whaley scored 20 points in UConn’s 59-55 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Villanova averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Huskies are 6-3 in Big East play. UConn leads the Big East with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.8.

The Wildcats and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie is averaging 17.1 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Andre Jackson is averaging 7.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Tyler Polley is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

