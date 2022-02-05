No. 18 Illinois 74, Indiana 57

ILLINOIS (16-5)

Cockburn 6-13 5-9 17, Frazier 8-11 4-4 23, Plummer 3-10 6-7 14, Williams 2-4 0-2 6, Grandison 2-4 0-0 6, Curbelo 1-4 1-2 3, Hawkins 0-0 2-2 2, Melendez 0-0 0-0 0, Goode 1-2 0-0 3, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 18-26 74.

INDIANA (16-5)

Jackson-Davis 3-9 0-0 6, Kopp 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 5-13 3-4 13, Johnson 4-11 3-4 12, Stewart 3-7 0-0 8, Bates 1-5 4-4 6, Galloway 2-5 2-2 6, Geronimo 1-2 0-0 2, Durr 0-1 2-4 2, Lander 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-56 14-18 57.

Halftime_Indiana 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 10-23 (Frazier 3-6, Grandison 2-4, Williams 2-4, Plummer 2-7, Goode 1-2), Indiana 3-13 (Stewart 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Bates 0-1, Durr 0-1, Geronimo 0-1, Thompson 0-3). Fouled Out_Durr. Rebounds_Illinois 29 (Cockburn 8), Indiana 28 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson 6). Assists_Illinois 13 (Frazier, Grandison 4), Indiana 11 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Illinois 17, Indiana 20. A_17,222 (17,222).

