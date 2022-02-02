No. 18 Illinois 80, No. 11 Wisconsin 67

WISCONSIN (17-3)

Crowl 3-8 0-0 6, Wahl 7-11 0-0 14, Joh.Davis 5-19 11-14 22, Davison 3-12 1-1 7, Hepburn 3-9 0-0 7, Bowman 3-4 0-0 7, Vogt 1-2 0-0 2, Carlson 1-3 0-0 2, Neath 0-0 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 12-15 67.

ILLINOIS (16-5)

Cockburn 16-19 5-9 37, Frazier 3-10 0-0 7, Plummer 1-7 3-3 6, Williams 3-5 0-3 7, Grandison 5-9 1-3 14, Curbelo 3-7 0-0 7, Goode 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Melendez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 9-18 80.

Halftime_Illinois 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 3-24 (Bowman 1-1, Hepburn 1-4, Joh.Davis 1-5, Carlson 0-1, Wahl 0-3, Crowl 0-4, Davison 0-6), Illinois 7-22 (Grandison 3-6, Curbelo 1-1, Williams 1-3, Frazier 1-5, Plummer 1-6, Hawkins 0-1). Rebounds_Wisconsin 38 (Joh.Davis 15), Illinois 35 (Cockburn 12). Assists_Wisconsin 8 (Joh.Davis, Hepburn 2), Illinois 21 (Frazier 7). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 19, Illinois 14. A_14,860 (15,500).

