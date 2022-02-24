No. 18 North Carolina 68, Virginia 57

NORTH CAROLINA (22-5)
Poole 4-5 0-0 8, Kelly 5-12 6-8 16, Littlefield 4-7 5-7 13, Todd-Williams 4-8 3-3 11, Ustby 7-16 1-4 15, Tshitenge 1-1 0-0 2, Hodgson 1-6 0-0 3, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Zelaya 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 15-22 68
VIRGINIA (5-21)
Parker 0-0 0-0 0, McLean 2-5 2-2 6, Miller 2-4 0-0 5, Toi 4-12 4-4 14, Valladay 3-11 4-4 11, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Clarkson 6-11 0-0 12, Dale 2-8 0-0 5, Lawson 1-5 0-0 2, Pitts 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 21-57 10-10 57
|North Carolina
|30
|17
|11
|10
|—
|68
|Virginia
|11
|19
|14
|13
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_North Carolina 1-14 (Kelly 0-3, Littlefield 0-2, Todd-Williams 0-2, Ustby 0-3, Hodgson 1-4), Virginia 5-20 (Miller 1-1, Toi 2-9, Valladay 1-1, Dale 1-6, Lawson 0-3). Assists_North Carolina 12 (Littlefield 4), Virginia 13 (Toi 7). Fouled Out_Virginia McLean. Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Poole 10), Virginia 33 (McLean 8). Total Fouls_North Carolina 18, Virginia 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,879.
