No. 18 Oklahoma 101, West Virginia 99, 2OT

WEST VIRGINIA (11-9)

Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Niblack 8-16 6-6 22, Hemingway 5-8 2-2 16, Quinerly 4-6 0-0 8, Smith 5-10 4-5 18, Gray 11-23 3-6 25, Ejiofor 2-2 2-2 6, Samuel 2-7 0-0 4, Totals 37-74 17-21 99

OKLAHOMA (20-3)

Scott 1-5 3-6 5, Robertson 8-17 3-3 26, Tot 2-4 2-2 6, Tucker 1-9 5-6 8, Williams 7-14 6-12 22, Lampkin 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 1-2 0-0 3, Vann 6-12 0-0 14, Washington 6-8 5-6 17, Perkins 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 32-72 24-35 101

West Virginia 15 22 22 19 11 10 — 99 Oklahoma 17 14 28 19 11 12 — 101

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 8-15 (Hemingway 4-5, Smith 4-6, Gray 0-3, Samuel 0-1), Oklahoma 13-28 (Robertson 7-14, Tot 0-1, Tucker 1-5, Williams 2-2, Gregory 1-1, Vann 2-4, Perkins 0-1). Assists_West Virginia 16 (Niblack 4, Smith 4), Oklahoma 18 (Washington 7). Fouled Out_West Virginia Martinez, Niblack, Gray, Oklahoma Washington. Rebounds_West Virginia 47 (Niblack 12), Oklahoma 38 (Williams 9). Total Fouls_West Virginia 24, Oklahoma 23. Technical Fouls_West Virginia Niblack 1, Oklahoma Vann 1. A_2,404.

