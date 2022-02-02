No. 18 Oklahoma 78, No. 9 Baylor 77

OKLAHOMA (19-3)

Scott 7-10 2-2 16, Robertson 3-11 6-6 14, Tot 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 2-10 1-1 5, Williams 9-17 2-2 20, Lampkin 1-4 0-0 2, Gregory 1-2 0-0 3, Vann 3-6 1-2 8, Washington 1-2 6-8 8, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 18-21 78

BAYLOR (15-5)

Smith 6-15 7-9 19, Egbo 0-5 2-4 2, Andrews 9-20 2-3 23, Asberry 4-12 3-4 15, Lewis 1-4 3-3 5, Bickle 4-6 3-5 11, Owens 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 25-68 20-28 77

Oklahoma 16 22 27 13 — 78 Baylor 25 13 26 13 — 77

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 4-20 (Robertson 2-9, Tot 0-1, Tucker 0-3, Williams 0-3, Gregory 1-2, Vann 1-2), Baylor 7-27 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 3-10, Asberry 4-11, Lewis 0-1, Bickle 0-1, Owens 0-3). Assists_Oklahoma 15 (Williams 5), Baylor 17 (Andrews 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma 46 (Williams 8), Baylor 35 (Smith 12). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 25, Baylor 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,274.

