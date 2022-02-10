No. 19 Florida 73, Mississippi St. 64

FLORIDA (18-6)
Dut 2-3 0-0 4, Merritt 2-5 1-1 5, Broughton 8-14 2-2 21, Rickards 2-5 3-4 7, Smith 3-12 6-8 12, de Oliveira 4-7 5-6 13, Toonders 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 2-4 1-2 6, Rimdal 1-2 0-0 3, Warren 1-2 0-0 2, Taliyah Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 18-23 73
MISSISSIPPI ST. (14-8)
Kohl 1-3 1-2 3, Anastasia Hayes 8-16 6-8 22, Jordan 8-21 2-5 20, Taylor 4-8 0-1 9, Thompson 3-10 1-2 9, Aislynn Hayes 0-3 1-2 1, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 11-20 64
|Florida
|19
|14
|18
|22
|—
|73
|Mississippi St.
|17
|19
|13
|15
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Florida 5-12 (Broughton 3-6, Smith 0-1, de Oliveira 0-1, Moore 1-3, Rimdal 1-1), Mississippi St. 5-16 (Kohl 0-1, Jordan 2-6, Taylor 1-2, Thompson 2-6, Ai.Hayes 0-1). Assists_Florida 14 (Smith 7), Mississippi St. 9 (Taylor 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 45 (Smith 9), Mississippi St. 29 (Jordan 10). Total Fouls_Florida 19, Mississippi St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,630.
