No. 19 Notre Dame 72, No. 16 Georgia Tech 66, OT

February 17, 2022 11:09 pm
NOTRE DAME (20-6)

Dodson 5-14 1-4 11, Westbeld 4-13 1-3 10, Citron 4-11 1-2 10, Mabrey 4-9 2-3 11, Miles 7-13 2-2 18, Brunelle 2-5 0-0 4, Peoples 4-5 0-0 8, Totals 30-70 7-14 72

GEORGIA TECH (19-7)

Cubaj 4-15 2-3 10, Hermosa 1-7 1-2 3, Bates 4-8 0-0 12, Lahtinen 9-18 3-4 24, Love 2-8 4-6 8, Strautmane 3-7 1-2 9, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-63 11-17 66

Notre Dame 17 13 19 12 11 72
Georgia Tech 10 10 19 22 5 66

3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 5-18 (Westbeld 1-3, Citron 1-2, Mabrey 1-6, Miles 2-5, Brunelle 0-2), Georgia Tech 9-24 (Cubaj 0-1, Bates 4-8, Lahtinen 3-8, Love 0-1, Strautmane 2-6). Assists_Notre Dame 19 (Miles 8), Georgia Tech 16 (Lahtinen 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Notre Dame 49 (Citron 11, Dodson 11), Georgia Tech 35 (Cubaj 15). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,099.

