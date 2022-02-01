Trending:
No. 19 Oregon women get past Arizona State 72-58

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 6:53 pm
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 22 points, Te-Hina Paopao had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and No. 19 Oregon beat Arizona State 72-58 on Tuesday.

Oregon scored 17 straight points in the first quarter — all scored by Sabally and Paopao. Sabally scored 11 points in the quarter to help the Ducks build a 22-13 lead after shooting 66.7%. Arizona State’s defense took over in the second quarter, holding Oregon to 35.7% shooting and 11 points.

Arizona State closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run to pull within 49-46. But Sabally opened the fourth with a basket and Oregon led by two possessions the rest of the way. The Ducks outscored Arizona State 23-12 in the fourth.

Endyia Rogers added 10 points for Oregon (14-5, 7-1 Pac-12), which has won six of the last seven meetings in the series. Sabally has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games.

Mael Gilles led Arizona State (9-8, 1-3) with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

