No. 19 Tennessee faces Vanderbilt, seeks 9th straight home win

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-10, 5-6 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 8-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt looking to prolong its eight-game home winning streak.

The Volunteers have gone 12-0 at home. Tennessee is second in the SEC shooting 34.5% from deep, led by Kent Gilbert shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Commodores are 5-6 against conference opponents. Vanderbilt ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 33.2% from downtown. Shane Dezonie leads the Commodores shooting 60% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Volunteers won the last matchup 68-60 on Jan. 19. Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points points to help lead the Volunteers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vescovi is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers. Kennedy Chandler is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 18.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

