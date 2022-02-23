Trending:
No. 2 Arizona aims for 25th win of season in matchup against Utah

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Wildcats visit the Utah Utes.

The Utes are 7-6 on their home court. Utah is sixth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Marco Anthony leads the Utes with 7.6 boards.

The Wildcats are 14-1 in Pac-12 play. Arizona is the top team in the Pac-12 scoring 14.9 fast break points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 82-64 on Jan. 16. Azuolas Tubelis scored 32 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson is averaging 8.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Christian Koloko is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

