No. 2 Arizona plays Utah following Mathurin’s 24-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-16, 4-13 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -11.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona visits the Utah Utes after Bennedict Mathurin scored 24 points in Arizona’s 84-81 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Utes are 7-6 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.5% from downtown, led by Bostyn Holt shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats have gone 14-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona ranks fourth in the Pac-12 allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 82-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats with 32 points, and Both Gach led the Utes with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jenkins Jr. is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 8.3 points. Branden Carlson is shooting 50.6% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Christian Koloko is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and three blocks for the Wildcats. Mathurin is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

