No. 2 Auburn hosts Vanderbilt after Pippen’s 23-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11, 5-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt visits the No. 2 Auburn Tigers after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 73-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers are 13-0 in home games. Auburn averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 16-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Commodores are 5-7 against conference opponents. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Pippen is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 8.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

