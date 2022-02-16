Trending:
No. 2 Auburn hosts Vanderbilt following Pippen’s 23-point game

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Vanderbilt Commodores (13-11, 5-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -14; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces the No. 2 Auburn Tigers after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 23 points in Vanderbilt’s 73-64 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers have gone 13-0 at home. Auburn ranks second in the SEC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jabari Smith averaging 6.1.

The Commodores are 5-7 in SEC play. Vanderbilt ranks third in the SEC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Tigers. Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Jordan Wright is averaging 12 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 8.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

