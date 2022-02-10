No. 2 Gonzaga 89, Pacific 51

PACIFIC (7-17)
Anderson 7-15 1-1 16, Bailey 0-3 6-8 6, Blake 0-0 0-0 0, Crockrell 2-8 0-0 4, Wilson-Rouse 1-4 0-0 3, Avdalovic 2-7 0-0 5, Freeman 6-8 0-1 12, Brown 0-6 0-0 0, Byers 2-10 1-2 5, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Oliveira 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-64 8-12 51.
GONZAGA (20-2)
Holmgren 5-7 2-2 14, Timme 6-11 1-2 13, Bolton 8-11 0-0 20, Nembhard 4-11 0-0 9, Strawther 5-8 3-4 15, Hickman 2-6 0-0 4, Watson 2-6 2-2 6, Sallis 2-5 0-0 5, Gregg 1-2 0-0 3, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-68 8-10 89.
Halftime_Gonzaga 46-28. 3-Point Goals_Pacific 3-21 (Wilson-Rouse 1-3, Anderson 1-5, Avdalovic 1-5, Bailey 0-1, Bell 0-1, Byers 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Brown 0-4), Gonzaga 11-28 (Bolton 4-6, Holmgren 2-4, Strawther 2-5, Gregg 1-1, Sallis 1-2, Nembhard 1-8, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1). Fouled Out_Bailey. Rebounds_Pacific 33 (Anderson 8), Gonzaga 42 (Timme 10). Assists_Pacific 7 (Crockrell 3), Gonzaga 17 (Timme, Bolton, Nembhard 3). Total Fouls_Pacific 16, Gonzaga 10. A_6,000 (6,000).
