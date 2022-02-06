No. 2 Gonzaga 90, BYU 57

GONZAGA (18-2)

Holmgren 9-14 0-1 20, Timme 6-10 1-2 13, Bolton 4-5 2-2 13, Nembhard 6-12 2-2 15, Strawther 5-10 7-9 19, Hickman 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 1-2 6-6 8, Sallis 0-1 0-0 0, Arlauskas 0-1 0-0 0, Gregg 0-1 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0, Few 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 18-22 90.

BYU (17-8)

George 4-7 3-4 14, Traore 3-7 0-0 6, Barcello 4-14 0-0 9, Knell 2-8 0-0 5, Knight 3-15 6-6 13, Lohner 1-7 0-1 2, Ally Atiki 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Erickson 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-71 9-11 57.

Halftime_Gonzaga 47-23. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-21 (Bolton 3-4, Strawther 2-3, Holmgren 2-5, Nembhard 1-4, Gregg 0-1, Timme 0-1, Hickman 0-3), BYU 6-26 (George 3-5, Knell 1-2, Barcello 1-7, Knight 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Traore 0-1, Lohner 0-3). Fouled Out_George. Rebounds_Gonzaga 43 (Holmgren 17), BYU 34 (Lohner 9). Assists_Gonzaga 20 (Holmgren 6), BYU 10 (Barcello 4). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 14, BYU 18.

