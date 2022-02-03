No. 2 Gonzaga 92, San Diego 62

GONZAGA (17-2)

Holmgren 9-12 2-3 23, Timme 5-14 3-4 13, Bolton 3-6 3-4 10, Nembhard 7-11 0-0 14, Strawther 4-8 2-2 11, Hickman 3-5 0-0 6, Watson 5-7 1-1 11, Sallis 1-1 0-1 2, Gregg 1-3 0-1 2, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0, Lang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-67 11-16 92.

SAN DIEGO (13-9)

Parrish 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 3-9 1-2 7, Calcaterra 5-10 0-0 11, McKinney 2-7 5-7 10, Earlington 4-11 3-4 12, Townsend 5-11 2-3 13, Gultekin 1-6 2-3 4, Berger 1-3 0-0 3, Pinchuk 1-4 0-0 2, Reath 0-0 0-0 0, Prunty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 13-19 62.

Halftime_Gonzaga 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 5-12 (Holmgren 3-5, Bolton 1-1, Strawther 1-4, Hickman 0-1, Watson 0-1), San Diego 5-14 (Calcaterra 1-1, Berger 1-2, Townsend 1-2, Earlington 1-4, McKinney 1-4, Gultekin 0-1). Rebounds_Gonzaga 43 (Holmgren 12), San Diego 31 (Brown 12). Assists_Gonzaga 17 (Nembhard 7), San Diego 4 (Parrish 2). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 18, San Diego 14.

