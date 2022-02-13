Trending:
No. 2 Stanford 63, Colorado 46

The Associated Press
February 13, 2022 6:52 pm
COLORADO (16-7)

Tuitele 1-6 2-2 5, Finau 3-9 3-4 11, Hollingshed 4-6 0-0 10, Sadler 2-8 3-4 7, Sherrod 0-5 1-2 1, Miller 2-11 4-6 8, Blacksten 0-1 0-0 0, Formann 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Wetta 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 14-54 13-18 46

STANFORD (21-3)

Brink 4-10 3-4 11, Lexie Hull 5-12 1-2 14, Lacie Hull 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 5-13 0-0 10, Wilson 4-8 2-2 10, Belibi 1-1 0-0 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-1 0-0 2, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 3-8 0-0 8, Demetre 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 25-59 7-10 63

Colorado 14 16 5 11 46
Stanford 20 9 14 20 63

3-Point Goals_Colorado 5-17 (Tuitele 1-3, Finau 2-5, Hollingshed 2-2, Sherrod 0-2, Miller 0-3, Formann 0-2), Stanford 6-19 (Le.Hull 3-7, La.Hull 1-3, Jones 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Jump 2-7). Assists_Colorado 6 (Sherrod 4), Stanford 10 (Wilson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 39 (Hollingshed 10), Stanford 39 (Brink 11). Total Fouls_Colorado 17, Stanford 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,038.

