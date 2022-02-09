No. 2 Stanford 82, Oregon St. 59

OREGON ST. (11-8)
Brown 4-10 0-0 8, Corosdale 2-7 2-2 7, Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Kampschroeder 5-9 0-0 12, von Oelhoffen 2-3 0-0 5, Mack 4-10 3-3 13, Mitrovic 1-2 0-0 2, Codding 1-4 2-2 5, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Marotte 2-5 1-1 5, Totals 22-54 8-8 59
STANFORD (19-3)
Brink 4-6 4-4 12, Lexie Hull 5-8 0-0 11, Lacie Hull 2-8 0-0 6, Jones 3-5 2-3 8, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Belibi 7-11 2-2 16, Jerome 0-2 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 6-15 2-2 19, Bosgana 0-2 0-0 0, Demetre 0-2 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-3 0-0 0, Iriafen 4-5 2-2 10, Totals 31-69 12-13 82
|Oregon St.
|25
|9
|9
|16
|—
|59
|Stanford
|22
|24
|21
|15
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 7-16 (Brown 0-1, Corosdale 1-2, Adams 0-1, Kampschroeder 2-4, von Oelhoffen 1-2, Mack 2-3, Codding 1-2, Marotte 0-1), Stanford 8-26 (Le.Hull 1-3, La.Hull 2-4, Wilson 0-2, Jerome 0-1, Jump 5-12, Bosgana 0-1, Demetre 0-2, Emma-Nnopu 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 15 (Brown 3, Codding 3), Stanford 15 (Brink 3, La.Hull 3, Jones 3, Wilson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 32 (Brown 5, Mack 5), Stanford 39 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 13, Stanford 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,354.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments