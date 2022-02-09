Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 2 Stanford 82, Oregon St. 59

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 7:23 pm
< a min read
      

OREGON ST. (11-8)

Brown 4-10 0-0 8, Corosdale 2-7 2-2 7, Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Kampschroeder 5-9 0-0 12, von Oelhoffen 2-3 0-0 5, Mack 4-10 3-3 13, Mitrovic 1-2 0-0 2, Codding 1-4 2-2 5, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Marotte 2-5 1-1 5, Totals 22-54 8-8 59

STANFORD (19-3)

Brink 4-6 4-4 12, Lexie Hull 5-8 0-0 11, Lacie Hull 2-8 0-0 6, Jones 3-5 2-3 8, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Belibi 7-11 2-2 16, Jerome 0-2 0-0 0, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Jump 6-15 2-2 19, Bosgana 0-2 0-0 0, Demetre 0-2 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-3 0-0 0, Iriafen 4-5 2-2 10, Totals 31-69 12-13 82

Oregon St. 25 9 9 16 59
Stanford 22 24 21 15 82

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 7-16 (Brown 0-1, Corosdale 1-2, Adams 0-1, Kampschroeder 2-4, von Oelhoffen 1-2, Mack 2-3, Codding 1-2, Marotte 0-1), Stanford 8-26 (Le.Hull 1-3, La.Hull 2-4, Wilson 0-2, Jerome 0-1, Jump 5-12, Bosgana 0-1, Demetre 0-2, Emma-Nnopu 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 15 (Brown 3, Codding 3), Stanford 15 (Brink 3, La.Hull 3, Jones 3, Wilson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 32 (Brown 5, Mack 5), Stanford 39 (Jones 6). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 13, Stanford 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,354.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|16 Tech Expo for Fort Meade
2|16 Basic Contracting for GSA Schedules
2|16 VMware Tallahassee Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Customs and Border Protection examines imported flowers in Miami