No. 2 Stanford 83, Southern Cal 57

STANFORD (18-3)

Belibi 3-8 3-4 9, Brink 10-18 5-8 26, Lexie Hull 4-11 1-1 9, Lacie Hull 3-6 1-1 9, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-5 0-0 3, Hamilton 0-2 0-0 0, Jump 4-9 0-0 12, Bosgana 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 2-3 0-0 6, Iriafen 3-6 1-1 7, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-71 11-15 83

SOUTHERN CAL (9-11)

Jenkins 6-16 8-9 20, Pili 1-3 4-4 7, Sanders 5-12 2-5 12, Caldwell 2-3 0-0 4, Miura 1-2 0-0 2, Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Akunwafo 0-3 2-4 2, Perkins 0-4 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 5-16 0-0 10, Totals 20-60 16-22 57

Stanford 17 20 26 20 — 83 Southern Cal 9 10 27 11 — 57

3-Point Goals_Stanford 10-26 (Brink 1-5, Le.Hull 0-3, La.Hull 2-2, Wilson 0-1, Prechtel 1-4, Hamilton 0-1, Jump 4-8, Demetre 2-2), Southern Cal 1-7 (Jenkins 0-1, Pili 1-2, Miura 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Marshall 0-2). Assists_Stanford 22 (Wilson 7), Southern Cal 6 (Caldwell 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 48 (Brink 14), Southern Cal 34 (Jenkins 7). Total Fouls_Stanford 19, Southern Cal 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,274.

