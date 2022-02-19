No. 2 Stanford 87, Oregon St. 63

STANFORD (22-3)
Brink 1-2 3-4 5, Lexie Hull 8-14 3-4 21, Lacie Hull 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 5-12 2-6 13, Wilson 3-7 2-2 9, Belibi 3-5 1-3 7, Jerome 0-0 2-2 2, Prechtel 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-2 0-0 4, Jump 4-7 2-2 13, Bosgana 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 1-2 0-0 2, Iriafen 3-5 0-0 6, Van Gytenbeek 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 32-61 15-23 87
OREGON ST. (12-10)
Brown 1-3 2-2 5, Corosdale 3-8 4-4 11, Codding 2-6 0-0 4, Kampschroeder 3-6 0-0 7, von Oelhoffen 7-13 0-0 16, Mack 1-3 0-0 2, Mitrovic 1-3 2-3 4, Adams 3-7 1-2 7, Marotte 3-10 1-1 7, Totals 24-59 10-12 63
|Stanford
|17
|19
|24
|27
|—
|87
|Oregon St.
|10
|17
|22
|14
|—
|63
3-Point Goals_Stanford 8-18 (Le.Hull 2-4, La.Hull 0-1, Jones 1-2, Wilson 1-4, Jump 3-5, Emma-Nnopu 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 1-1), Oregon St. 5-12 (Brown 1-1, Corosdale 1-3, Kampschroeder 1-2, von Oelhoffen 2-3, Adams 0-1, Marotte 0-2). Assists_Stanford 17 (Belibi 3, Hamilton 3, Jones 3), Oregon St. 9 (Adams 3, von Oelhoffen 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 37 (Belibi 10, Jones 10), Oregon St. 29 (Corosdale 9). Total Fouls_Stanford 17, Oregon St. 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,004.
