Sports News

No. 2 Stanford 91, Utah 64

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 1:19 am
UTAH (14-8)

Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Rees 4-6 1-1 10, Gylten 0-2 0-0 0, Kneepkens 5-9 0-0 12, McQueen 1-3 2-2 5, McFarland 1-5 10-11 12, Young 3-6 0-1 9, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Maxwell 1-9 0-0 2, Palmer 3-6 1-2 8, Vieira 0-1 2-2 2, Totals 20-52 16-19 64

STANFORD (20-3)

Brink 5-7 0-2 10, Lacie Hull 4-5 0-0 10, Lexie Hull 4-11 4-4 15, Jones 7-10 1-4 15, Wilson 4-6 2-2 11, Belibi 5-8 0-0 10, Prechtel 2-3 0-0 5, Hamilton 1-1 0-0 2, Jump 3-9 0-0 9, Bosgana 0-0 0-0 0, Demetre 0-2 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 0-1 0-0 0, Iriafen 2-2 0-2 4, Totals 37-65 7-14 91

Utah 17 14 19 14 64
Stanford 19 22 26 24 91

3-Point Goals_Utah 8-19 (Johnson 0-1, Rees 1-2, Kneepkens 2-4, McQueen 1-2, Young 3-4, Maxwell 0-3, Palmer 1-2, Vieira 0-1), Stanford 10-21 (Brink 0-1, La.Hull 2-3, Le.Hull 3-6, Wilson 1-2, Prechtel 1-1, Jump 3-7, Demetre 0-1). Assists_Utah 8 (Gylten 3), Stanford 22 (Wilson 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 28 (Kneepkens 4, Maxwell 4, McFarland 4), Stanford 37 (Brink 7). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Stanford 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,044.

