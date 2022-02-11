No. 2 Stanford rides defense to 91-64 win over Utah

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half for a 91-64 win over Utah on Friday night.

Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12) extended its conference winning streak to 26 games.

The Cardinal weren’t as crisp as usual offensively, but made up for it with a defense that forced 20 turnovers leading to 22 points.

Stanford hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season.

Brink, who enrolled at Stanford the year the defensive streak began, helped anchor the Cardinal’s effort against the Utes. She tied her career-high with six blocks, giving her 141 for her career, which ranks ninth in school history.

Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah (14-8, 5-5). The Utes had won four straight.

Hull and Jones kept Stanford’s offense moving.

Hull had eight points as part of a 20-5 run in the second quarter, then scored the final five points of the third, giving the Cardinal a 67-50 lead.

Jones had five straight in the fourth to push Stanford’s lead to 21 points, and Lacie Hull hit a 3-pointer to make it 85-55.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes were game early, but fell to 0-5 against ranked teams this season. After scoring 91 points against USC two nights earlier, Utah couldn’t get much going and had only two players reach double figures.

Stanford: It wasn’t pretty offensively, but Tara VanDerveer’s club does what it does best: win. The Cardinal had a 37-28 rebounding advantage and outscored the Utes 13-1 in fast-break points. Stanford is 29-1 all-time against Utah.

UP NEXT

Utah: Plays at California on Sunday. The teams had their game in January postponed due to COVID issues within Cal’s program.

Stanford: Hosts Colorado on Sunday.

