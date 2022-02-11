No. 20 BYU 104, Pepperdine 53

PEPPERDINE (7-11)
Amosa 2-4 0-0 4, Carson 0-1 0-0 0, Obinma 3-9 0-2 6, Bambrick 2-9 0-0 5, Stedman 4-11 0-0 10, Braslis 1-5 0-0 2, Givens 2-8 2-2 7, Jayla Ruffus-Milner 3-6 3-5 9, Jayda Ruffus-Milner 1-1 0-0 2, Friend 0-5 1-2 1, Nwaba 2-3 0-0 4, Odebunmi 0-1 3-4 3, Totals 20-63 9-15 53
BYU (20-2)
Gustin 8-9 0-0 16, Albiero 2-6 0-0 4, Gonzales 6-7 4-4 16, Graham 6-8 2-2 18, Harding 8-13 4-4 22, Hamson 2-3 0-0 4, Millett 1-2 0-0 2, Smiler 0-0 0-0 0, Bubakar 1-3 1-2 3, Calvert 2-4 1-2 5, Falatea 2-4 0-0 5, Mackey-Williams 2-4 2-2 8, Vorwaller 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 40-64 15-18 104
|Pepperdine
|11
|22
|6
|14
|—
|53
|BYU
|29
|23
|33
|19
|—
|104
3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 4-18 (Bambrick 1-4, Stedman 2-6, Braslis 0-1, Givens 1-2, Friend 0-3, Nwaba 0-1, Odebunmi 0-1), BYU 9-17 (Albiero 0-3, Graham 4-6, Harding 2-2, Bubakar 0-1, Falatea 1-2, Mackey-Williams 2-3). Assists_Pepperdine 8 (Nwaba 3), BYU 32 (Gonzales 13). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pepperdine 28 (Amosa 5), BYU 40 (Gustin 10). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 13, BYU 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,635.
