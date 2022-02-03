No. 20 Notre Dame 68, Virginia Tech 55

VIRGINIA TECH (15-6)

Kitley 3-10 2-2 8, Amoore 2-8 0-0 5, Baines 3-4 0-1 6, King 3-6 0-0 8, Sheppard 1-6 0-0 2, Gregg 0-2 2-2 2, Lytle 3-5 0-0 8, Traylor 5-11 5-7 16, Totals 20-52 9-12 55

NOTRE DAME (18-4)

Dodson 3-7 0-0 6, Westbeld 3-10 1-2 7, Citron 4-13 1-2 11, Mabrey 3-9 0-0 8, Miles 8-14 5-5 24, Brunelle 3-5 0-0 7, Peoples 2-5 1-3 5, Totals 26-63 8-12 68

Virginia Tech 18 6 12 19 — 55 Notre Dame 18 16 14 20 — 68

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 6-20 (Kitley 0-2, Amoore 1-3, King 2-5, Sheppard 0-4, Lytle 2-4, Traylor 1-2), Notre Dame 8-24 (Westbeld 0-3, Citron 2-7, Mabrey 2-6, Miles 3-5, Brunelle 1-2, Peoples 0-1). Assists_Virginia Tech 10 (Amoore 2, Baines 2, Gregg 2, Sheppard 2), Notre Dame 16 (Miles 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 33 (Kitley 12), Notre Dame 40 (Citron 7, Dodson 7). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 14, Notre Dame 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,230.

