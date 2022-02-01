No. 20 Notre Dame 69, No. 3 NC State 66

NC STATE (19-3)

Jones 4-7 0-1 9, Cunane 4-5 5-5 13, Brown-Turner 4-6 2-3 11, Crutchfield 3-10 0-0 8, Perez 1-4 0-0 2, Boyd 2-5 1-1 5, Hobby 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 6-23 3-4 16, Totals 25-63 11-14 66

NOTRE DAME (17-4)

Dodson 9-14 2-4 20, Westbeld 2-7 3-3 7, Citron 1-12 2-2 4, Mabrey 3-8 0-0 7, Miles 5-16 2-2 13, Brunelle 3-7 2-2 10, Peoples 2-4 2-2 6, Prohaska 0-0 2-2 2, Totals 25-68 15-17 69

NC State 13 15 15 23 — 66 Notre Dame 17 15 20 17 — 69

3-Point Goals_NC State 5-20 (Jones 1-3, Brown-Turner 1-1, Crutchfield 2-5, Perez 0-1, Johnson 1-10), Notre Dame 4-19 (Westbeld 0-1, Citron 0-4, Mabrey 1-5, Miles 1-5, Brunelle 2-4). Assists_NC State 6 (Johnson 3), Notre Dame 12 (Miles 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 38 (Boyd 8), Notre Dame 45 (Dodson 10). Total Fouls_NC State 18, Notre Dame 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,566.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.