No. 20 Notre Dame upends No. 3 N.C. State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maya Dodson had 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season, as No. 20 Notre Dame held on to beat No. 3 North Carolina State 69-66 Tuesday night.

Freshman Olivia Miles had 13 points and reserve Sam Brunelle had 10 points off the bench to give second-year Irish coach Niele Ivey her biggest victory since taking over for Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw, who was in attendance.

The fourth straight victory by Notre Dame (17-4, 8-2 ACC) ended the nine-game winning streak by Wes Moore’s Wolfpack (19-3, 10-1), who lost their first game in the league.

Diamond Johnson came off the bench to lead N.C. State with 16 points, 14 in the second half, while senior All-American Elissa Cunane finished with just 13 points and seven points while playing with four fouls in the fourth quarter. Jakia Brown-Turner added 11 for N.C. State.

No. 4 LOUISVILLE 69, MIAMI 66

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kianna Smith had 21 points and Olivia Cochran scored the go-ahead basket as Louisville outlasted Miami.

Cochran finished with 18 points, including her layup with 32 seconds remaining that gave Louisville (19-2, 9-1, Atlantic Coast Conference) a 67-66 advantage. Mykasa Robinson stole an inbounds pass and Smith’s two free throws with 11 seconds left gave Louisville its final margin.

Kelsey Marshall’s game-tying 3-point attempt as time expired bounced off the rim.

Miami (11-8, 4-5) took a 66-65 lead Marshall’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left.

Ja’Leah Williams had 16 points and Destiny Harden finished with 13 for the Hurricanes, who fell short of upsetting nationally ranked Louisville for the second time in three seasons. Miami beat then No. 2 Louisville 79-73 Feb. 17, 2019.

No. 12 GEORGIA TECH 59, DUKE 46

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lorela Cubaj had 15 points and seven rebounds, Eylia Love added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Georgia Tech beat Duke.

Georgia Tech held Duke to 22.2% shooting in the first quarter to build a 20-5 lead behind 10 points from Love. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 18 points in the first half, and their lead didn’t drop below eight points the rest of the way.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Nerea Hermosa each scored 10 points for Georgia Tech (18-4, 9-2 ACC).

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points and Lexi Gordon added 11 for Duke (13-7, 4-6), which lost its third straight game.

No. 19 OREGON 72, ARIZONA STATE 58

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 22 points, Te-Hina Paopao had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Oregon beat Arizona State.

Oregon scored 17 straight points in the first quarter — all scored by Sabally and Paopao. Sabally scored 11 points in the quarter to help the Ducks build a 22-13 lead after shooting 66.7%. Arizona State’s defense took over in the second quarter, holding Oregon to 35.7% shooting and 11 points.

Arizona State closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run to pull within 49-46. But Sabally opened the fourth with a basket and Oregon led by two possessions the rest of the way. The Ducks outscored Arizona State 23-12 in the fourth.

Endyia Rogers added 10 points for Oregon (14-5, 7-1 Pac-12), which has won six of the last seven meetings in the series.

Mael Gilles led Arizona State (9-8, 1-3) with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.