No. 20 Texas 75, TCU 66

TCU (17-9)
Miller 2-3 0-0 4, O’Bannon 2-6 4-4 9, Lampkin 2-4 1-1 5, Baugh 3-7 1-2 7, Miles 8-15 0-0 17, Farabello 3-5 0-0 9, Peavy 4-5 2-4 11, Cork 2-4 0-0 4, Coles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 8-11 66.
TEXAS (20-8)
Allen 5-9 7-8 17, Bishop 4-6 2-3 10, Carr 6-14 7-8 19, Jones 7-15 7-8 21, Ramey 2-5 1-2 6, Cunningham 0-3 0-0 0, Askew 0-2 0-0 0, Disu 1-1 0-0 2, Febres 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 24-29 75.
Halftime_TCU 35-30. 3-Point Goals_TCU 6-12 (Farabello 3-4, Peavy 1-1, Miles 1-3, O’Bannon 1-4), Texas 1-14 (Ramey 1-4, Febres 0-1, Cunningham 0-2, Carr 0-3, Jones 0-4). Rebounds_TCU 23 (Lampkin 6), Texas 27 (Allen, Bishop 7). Assists_TCU 9 (Baugh 4), Texas 9 (Allen, Carr, Jones, Ramey 2). Total Fouls_TCU 23, Texas 15. A_12,017 (16,540).
