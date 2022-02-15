No. 20 Texas 80, Oklahoma 78, OT

TEXAS (18-7)
Allen 8-13 4-4 20, Bishop 5-6 6-6 16, Carr 5-11 6-10 16, Jones 8-14 0-1 20, Ramey 0-3 1-2 1, Askew 0-2 3-4 3, Febres 1-3 0-0 2, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Disu 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 20-27 80.
OKLAHOMA (14-12)
T.Groves 1-4 2-2 4, Hill 4-6 8-11 16, Gibson 5-7 3-5 17, Goldwire 5-12 8-9 18, Harkless 6-13 6-6 19, Chargois 1-5 0-0 2, J.Groves 0-2 0-0 0, Noland 1-1 0-0 2, Cortes 0-0 0-1 0, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 27-34 78.
Halftime_Texas 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas 4-11 (Jones 4-5, Cunningham 0-1, Disu 0-1, Febres 0-1, Ramey 0-1, Carr 0-2), Oklahoma 5-23 (Gibson 4-6, Harkless 1-6, Hill 0-1, Chargois 0-2, J.Groves 0-2, T.Groves 0-2, Goldwire 0-4). Fouled Out_Allen, Hill. Rebounds_Texas 27 (Jones 7), Oklahoma 29 (Chargois 9). Assists_Texas 8 (Bishop 3), Oklahoma 8 (Hill, Goldwire, Chargois 2). Total Fouls_Texas 24, Oklahoma 22.
