No. 21 Georgia 74, Missouri 49

February 17, 2022 10:08 pm
MISSOURI (16-10)

Frank 2-8 4-4 10, Williams 5-11 0-0 10, Dembele 0-3 0-0 0, Hansen 0-7 0-0 0, Troup 3-6 1-2 7, Micah Linthacum 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Dorroh 1-1 0-0 2, Higginbottom 2-7 2-2 7, Kelly 5-9 0-2 10, Sarah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Travis 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-54 8-12 49

GEORGIA (18-7)

Nicholson 3-6 0-0 6, Staiti 11-16 0-0 22, Barker 3-7 0-0 7, Coombs 2-4 0-0 4, Morrison 5-15 1-1 12, Bates 4-6 0-2 8, Isaacs 0-1 4-4 4, Chapman 0-2 0-0 0, Hylton 0-0 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 4-5 2-2 11, Sendar 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 32-64 7-9 74

Missouri 10 13 18 8 49
Georgia 16 18 26 14 74

3-Point Goals_Missouri 3-15 (Frank 2-6, Dembele 0-1, Hansen 0-4, Troup 0-2, Higginbottom 1-2), Georgia 3-8 (Barker 1-3, Morrison 1-3, Richardson 1-2). Assists_Missouri 8 (Smith 4), Georgia 18 (Morrison 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Missouri 29 (Kelly 5), Georgia 41 (Isaacs 9, Staiti 9). Total Fouls_Missouri 15, Georgia 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,295.

