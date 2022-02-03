No. 21 Iowa 84, Wisconsin 50

IOWA (15-5)

Czinano 8-13 1-1 17, Clark 12-18 2-2 27, Feuerbach 1-3 2-2 4, Martin 4-7 0-0 10, Taiwo 3-4 0-0 8, Affolter 1-7 0-0 2, O’Grady 7-9 2-2 16, Totals 36-61 7-7 84

WISCONSIN (5-16)

Douglass 3-8 0-0 8, Ellew 5-14 1-1 13, Nelson 2-7 2-3 6, Pospisilova 6-15 0-0 13, Schramek 4-13 0-0 10, Stapleton 0-4 0-0 0, Stauffacher 0-0 0-0 0, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Leuzinger 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-62 3-4 50

Iowa 15 23 27 19 — 84 Wisconsin 8 12 12 18 — 50

3-Point Goals_Iowa 5-12 (Clark 1-4, Feuerbach 0-2, Martin 2-2, Taiwo 2-3, Affolter 0-1), Wisconsin 7-21 (Douglass 2-3, Ellew 2-6, Nelson 0-1, Pospisilova 1-6, Schramek 2-4, Leuzinger 0-1). Assists_Iowa 21 (Clark 11), Wisconsin 13 (Nelson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 41 (Clark 11), Wisconsin 26 (Schramek 7). Total Fouls_Iowa 8, Wisconsin 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,923.

