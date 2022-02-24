Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 21 Iowa 87, Rutgers 78

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 11:07 pm
< a min read
      

IOWA (19-7)

Warnock 7-12 0-0 19, Czinano 10-11 3-4 23, Clark 10-17 9-11 32, Marshall 2-8 0-0 4, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Feuerbach 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 1-2 2-2 5, O’Grady 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 32-53 14-17 87

RUTGERS (9-19)

Brown 5-8 2-3 12, Singleton 2-6 0-0 4, Lassiter 2-5 0-0 4, Mason 5-9 0-0 13, Petree 4-12 2-2 13, Dickson 9-18 1-3 19, Guihon 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-8 1-2 5, Sidibe 3-4 2-2 8, Totals 32-71 8-12 78

Iowa 17 22 23 25 87
Rutgers 10 17 27 24 78

3-Point Goals_Iowa 9-21 (Warnock 5-9, Clark 3-5, Marshall 0-5, Taiwo 1-2), Rutgers 6-20 (Lassiter 0-2, Mason 3-7, Petree 3-5, Dickson 0-4, Morris 0-2). Assists_Iowa 22 (Clark 9), Rutgers 9 (Dickson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 28 (Clark 9), Rutgers 35 (Brown 9). Total Fouls_Iowa 12, Rutgers 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,852.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!