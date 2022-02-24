No. 21 Iowa 87, Rutgers 78

IOWA (19-7)
Warnock 7-12 0-0 19, Czinano 10-11 3-4 23, Clark 10-17 9-11 32, Marshall 2-8 0-0 4, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Feuerbach 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 1-2 2-2 5, O’Grady 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 32-53 14-17 87
RUTGERS (9-19)
Brown 5-8 2-3 12, Singleton 2-6 0-0 4, Lassiter 2-5 0-0 4, Mason 5-9 0-0 13, Petree 4-12 2-2 13, Dickson 9-18 1-3 19, Guihon 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-8 1-2 5, Sidibe 3-4 2-2 8, Totals 32-71 8-12 78
|Iowa
|17
|22
|23
|25
|—
|87
|Rutgers
|10
|17
|27
|24
|—
|78
3-Point Goals_Iowa 9-21 (Warnock 5-9, Clark 3-5, Marshall 0-5, Taiwo 1-2), Rutgers 6-20 (Lassiter 0-2, Mason 3-7, Petree 3-5, Dickson 0-4, Morris 0-2). Assists_Iowa 22 (Clark 9), Rutgers 9 (Dickson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 28 (Clark 9), Rutgers 35 (Brown 9). Total Fouls_Iowa 12, Rutgers 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,852.
