No. 21 Murray State seeks 60th win this season in matchup with Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (10-14, 6-8 OVC) at Murray State Racers (24-2, 14-0 OVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Murray State will aim for its 25th win this season when the Racers take on the Austin Peay Governors.

The Racers are 13-0 on their home court. Murray State ranks ninth in college basketball with 38.1 points in the paint led by K.J. Williams averaging 1.7.

The Governors are 6-8 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay is seventh in the OVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hutchins-Everett averaging 2.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last matchup 65-53 on Feb. 3. Tevin Brown scored 17 points points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Racers. Brown is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Carlos Paez is averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Governors. Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 74.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

