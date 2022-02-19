No. 21 Murray State takes on UT Martin after Williams’ 25-point showing

Murray State Racers (25-2, 15-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (8-19, 4-11 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Martin -16; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Murray State visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after K.J. Williams scored 25 points in Murray State’s 91-56 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Skyhawks are 5-7 on their home court. UT Martin is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Racers are 15-0 in OVC play. Murray State is 22-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Racers won 74-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Williams led the Racers with 33 points, and Bernie Andre led the Skyhawks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikel Henderson is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 7.2 points. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

Williams is averaging 17.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Racers. Justice Hill is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

