No. 21 UConn plays No. 8 Villanova, aims for 20th win this season

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-3 Big East) at UConn Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -2; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 UConn will look for its 20th victory of the season when the Huskies face the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 12-2 at home. UConn has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 14-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 85-74 on Feb. 5. Eric Dixon scored 24 points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 16.6 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

