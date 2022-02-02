No. 21 Xavier 68, Butler 66

BUTLER (11-11)

Golden 2-4 2-2 7, Nze 1-5 0-0 2, Harris 7-15 2-2 18, Hodges 1-8 2-2 4, Thompson 5-9 2-2 12, Lukosius 2-6 0-1 5, Taylor 7-10 1-2 18. Totals 25-57 9-11 66.

XAVIER (16-5)

Freemantle 9-13 3-5 23, Nunge 2-7 2-2 6, Johnson 0-6 4-4 4, Jones 3-8 1-2 7, Scruggs 4-7 1-4 9, Kunkel 3-6 1-1 7, Hunter 3-5 1-2 8, Odom 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 26-56 13-20 68.

Halftime_Xavier 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-22 (Taylor 3-5, Harris 2-7, Golden 1-2, Lukosius 1-4, Hodges 0-2, Nze 0-2), Xavier 3-17 (Freemantle 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Jones 0-1, Nunge 0-1, Kunkel 0-3, Johnson 0-5). Fouled Out_Thompson. Rebounds_Butler 29 (Nze 6), Xavier 30 (Nunge, Kunkel 7). Assists_Butler 10 (Golden 4), Xavier 14 (Scruggs 5). Total Fouls_Butler 18, Xavier 19. A_9,969 (10,250).

