No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 71, Cent. Arkansas 44

FLORIDA GULF COAST (20-1)

Cox 4-7 1-1 11, List 1-3 0-2 3, Morehouse 7-14 1-1 19, Phills 4-13 0-0 10, Seay 0-3 0-0 0, Cecil 3-4 1-2 10, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Antenucci 0-0 0-0 0, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Schimmel 1-1 0-0 3, Spray 3-10 3-3 12, Webb 0-2 0-0 0, Hackley 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 24-61 6-9 71

CENT. ARKANSAS (8-12)

Cody 1-4 1-2 3, Ibeh 4-12 5-7 13, Hudspeth 1-6 0-0 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 4, Wright 2-10 0-0 4, Langhi 4-12 4-4 12, Balogun 0-1 0-0 0, Fornah 0-2 1-2 1, Fowler 2-3 0-0 5, James 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 16-58 11-15 44

Florida Gulf Coast 21 23 15 12 — 71 Cent. Arkansas 13 12 15 4 — 44

3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 17-52 (Cox 2-5, List 1-3, Morehouse 4-11, Phills 2-9, Seay 0-3, Cecil 3-4, Schimmel 1-1, Spray 3-10, Webb 0-2, Hackley 1-4), Cent. Arkansas 1-7 (Hudspeth 0-4, Fowler 1-2, James 0-1). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 19 (List 5, Morehouse 5), Cent. Arkansas 10 (Walker 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 37 (Phills 8), Cent. Arkansas 45 (Ibeh 13). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 12, Cent. Arkansas 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_305.

