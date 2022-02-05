No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast 73, Lipscomb 55

FLORIDA GULF COAST (21-1)

Cox 3-6 0-0 9, List 2-7 0-0 4, Morehouse 5-14 0-0 11, Phills 5-7 3-4 15, Seay 1-1 4-4 6, Cecil 1-3 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Antenucci 2-3 0-0 5, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Schimmel 1-1 0-0 2, Spray 3-7 0-1 9, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Hackley 3-4 4-4 10, Totals 26-54 11-13 73

LIPSCOMB (8-14)

Collier 2-4 0-0 5, Holcomb 1-8 0-0 3, Pearson 3-11 0-0 7, Peete 3-3 0-0 8, Vinson 3-8 0-0 8, Hemphill 2-5 0-0 4, Cook 5-13 0-0 10, Shelton 3-6 2-3 10, Totals 22-58 2-3 55

Florida Gulf Coast 23 18 17 15 — 73 Lipscomb 17 9 12 17 — 55

3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 10-27 (Cox 3-4, List 0-4, Morehouse 1-5, Phills 2-4, Cecil 0-1, Antenucci 1-2, Spray 3-6, Webb 0-1), Lipscomb 9-19 (Collier 1-1, Holcomb 1-3, Pearson 1-5, Peete 2-2, Vinson 2-5, Shelton 2-3). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 15 (List 6), Lipscomb 11 (Collier 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 37 (Cox 12), Lipscomb 28 (Collier 5, Pearson 5, Vinson 5). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 13, Lipscomb 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_523.

